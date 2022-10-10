DeFi Lending Platform TrueFi Announces First Default on BUSD Loan

Blockwater has completed 8 payments totalling $645,405 towards loan repayment. $2,967,458 remains due at the time of the default. The Blockwater default does not affect lenders in TrueFi’s USDC, TUSD, USDT stablecoin lending pools, nor any of TrueFi’s capital market portfolios.

Unsecured Loans By TrueFi

Earlier today, October 10, decentralized finance (DeFi) lending platform TrueFi issued a notice of default to Blockwater Technologies on missing a scheduled payment over its $3.4 million BUSD loan. Over the last week, the TrueFi credit group was trying to work out an out-of-court settlement. This included increasing the borrowing rate and extending maturity. However, they found out that a court-supervised administrative proceeding could lead to a better outcome for stakeholders. This is TrueFi's first and only declared credit default to date. The credit group said that it continues to remain vigilant as well as proactive in current macro conditions. Lending platforms have been facing the heat of the crypto market meltdown this year. Massive withdrawals in Q2 have led to the collapse of giants like Celsius Networks and Voyager Digital. TrueFi said that it will continue to remain in active discussions with the associates of Blockwater Technologies. The focus will be on maximizing recovery for the stakeholders and lenders. The official announcement from TrueFi notes:TrueFi said that it had originated $1.7 billion in unsecured loans. However, they have successfully collected $1.5 billion in repayments in all of its 136 loans outstanding. Its loans generate $34.36 million in loans for the lenders. The TrueFi group said that its loan book is standing strong and they have been actively pursuing loan renewals. Furthermore, they also offer lenders certain protections against default in the name of TrueFi SAFU. The TrueFiSAFU oversees a fund explicitly dedicated to assisting lenders affected by defaults. The also provide staked TRU slashing "which may appropriate up to 10% of staked TRU for the benefit of lenders affected by a default, under the direction of the DAO".