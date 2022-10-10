DeFi Lending Platform TrueFi Announces First Default on BUSD Loan

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

DeFi Lending Platform TrueFi Announces First Default on BUSD Loan

Bhushan Akolkar - CoinGape
2022-10-10 05:28
Earlier today, October 10, decentralized finance (DeFi) lending platform TrueFi issued a notice of default to Blockwater Technologies on missing a scheduled payment over its $3.4 million BUSD loan. Over the last week, the TrueFi credit group was trying to work out an out-of-court settlement. This included increasing the borrowing rate and extending maturity. However, they found out that a court-supervised administrative proceeding could lead to a better outcome for stakeholders. This is TrueFi's first and only declared credit default to date. The credit group said that it continues to remain vigilant as well as proactive in current macro conditions. Lending platforms have been facing the heat of the crypto market meltdown this year. Massive withdrawals in Q2 have led to the collapse of giants like Celsius Networks and Voyager Digital. TrueFi said that it will continue to remain in active discussions with the associates of Blockwater Technologies. The focus will be on maximizing recovery for the stakeholders and lenders. The official announcement from TrueFi notes: 
  Blockwater has completed 8 payments totalling $645,405 towards loan repayment. $2,967,458 remains due at the time of the default. The Blockwater default does not affect lenders in TrueFi’s USDC, TUSD, USDT stablecoin lending pools, nor any of TrueFi’s capital market portfolios.

Unsecured Loans By TrueFi

TrueFi said that it had originated $1.7 billion in unsecured loans. However, they have successfully collected $1.5 billion in repayments in all of its 136 loans outstanding. Its loans generate $34.36 million in loans for the lenders. The TrueFi group said that its loan book is standing strong and they have been actively pursuing loan renewals. Furthermore, they also offer lenders certain protections against default in the name of TrueFi SAFU. The TrueFiSAFU oversees a fund explicitly dedicated to assisting lenders affected by defaults. The also provide staked TRU slashing "which may appropriate up to 10% of staked TRU for the benefit of lenders affected by a default, under the direction of the DAO".
View full text