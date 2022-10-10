Do Kwon Will Illegal Immigration On October 19 And Wanted By Interpol

South Korea is aggressively investigating Terra and Luna, measures are continuously put in place. Do Kwon’s passport will expire on October 19 following the confiscation order. He will fall into illegal overstay status and be deported. In addition, the founder of Terra also faced a red notice from Interpol.

According to South Korea’s News1, Korean prosecutors are looking for a breakthrough in the investigation of the Terra-Luna incident. The order to return Do Kwon’s passport was announced on October 5. After October 19, his passport will expire and he will become an illegal overstayer and will be deported.

The prosecution recently froze about 95 billion won of Kwon’s assets and started a comprehensive investigation into the team leader of Terraform Labs who was blamed for the accident. It is expected that if Kwon’s new recruits are secured, the investigation will be fruitful.

Previously, on the 27th of last month, the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) issued a red wanted notice for Kwon.

As the investigation into CEO Kwon enters its fourth month, the prosecution’s investigation network is shrinking. However, CEO Kwon still denies the allegations against him. Rather, he posted an article criticizing the prosecution’s investigation as an excessive investigation on his social networking service (SNS).