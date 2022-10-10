Suspect Huobi’s Real Acquirer Could Be Justin Sun?

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Suspect Huobi’s Real Acquirer Could Be Justin Sun?

Foxy - Coincu
2022-10-10 01:25
As announced, Huobi Global has been acquired by About Capital Management fund. But WuBlockchain has learned from multiple sources that Justin Sun is indeed the core investor of this M&A fund. Justin Sun himself was at the delivery location in Singapore on October 8.
As updated in previous Coincu News article, October 8 Asia time, Huobi used to be the second largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world after Binance and the largest in China with over 20 million users acquired by About Capital Management’s M&A Funds, a capital management company in Hong Kong.
However, according to the latest source of Wublockchain, Huobi has tens of millions of Chinese users sold to About Capital in Hong Kong but the core investor behind it is Justin Sun. Justin Sun is actively recruiting, some parts of Huobi are also being taken over (the original C-head executives have successively withdrawn and proposed to leave), and the acquisition price exceeds $1 billion.
Justin Sun replied to WuBlockchain that he “didn’t participate”. But then Justin Sun’s official social media announced that he has become a global advisor to Huobi. Advisors include Chen Yihua, founder of About Capital, Du Jun, Justin Sun, Vice President of Hong Kong University of Science and Technology Wang Yang, and Valkyrle Leah Wald.
Jinglin Assets, China’s No. 1 private equity firm that had a partnership with About Capital Management, was initially suspected of being Huobi’s real acquirer. However, confirming with Wublockchain, Jinglin said that it was not involved in the acquisition, and About Capital was the “bridge” for the acquisition of Justin Sun.
People familiar with the matter said Li Lin was concerned that the Chinese government would be unhappy with the move, which would affect his safety. Justin Sun may be worried about drawing the fury of Binance, the company that backs it.
Currently, Huobi Japan and Huobi Korea are coordinating cutting and selling. Li Lin will still be responsible for the completion of the liquidation of assets of Chinese users.
View full text