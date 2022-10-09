US DOJ Seizes $22M in Bitcoin From a Man Participating in Ransomware Attacks

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

US DOJ Seizes $22M in Bitcoin From a Man Participating in Ransomware Attacks

Dimitar Dzhondzhorov - CryptoPotato
2022-10-09 20:10
The US Department of Justice confiscated 719 bitcoins from the 35-year-old Canadian – Sebastien Vachon-Desjardins – for participating in the NetWalker ransomware attacks.
At the time of the seizure, the amount of cryptocurrency equaled nearly $22 million.

Prison Time for the Criminal

According to a recent announcement, Vachon-Desjardins was involved in a sophisticated type of ransomware known as NetWalker. The malicious software targeted victims all over the globe, including firms, emergency services, colleges, and universities. It is worth noting that the attacks’ main focus was on the healthcare sector during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division said the wrongdoer targeted mainly rich people and high-value companies and profited from “the chaos caused by encrypting and stealing the victims’ data.”
As a result of the investigation, the US DOJ seized $742,840 in Canadian dollars and 719 BTC. At the time of the confiscation, the cryptocurrency equaled $21.8 million, while its today’s value is $14.4 million.
Additionally, the US authorities secured the man’s extradition to the States and sentenced him to spend the next 20 years in federal prison. Kenneth A. Polite, Jr believes the harsh punishment could serve as an example to those who think they can exploit victims this way.
Commenting on the matter was David Walker – Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Tampa Field Office:
“This sentencing serves as a reminder to the American public that the FBI is committed to combatting cyber threats with its world-class capabilities and enduring law enforcement partnerships. Our cyber task forces work vigorously to expose the cyber adversaries preying on United States citizens and bring them to justice.”

Other Recent Cases

A month ago, Joshua David Nicholas – a Florida resident – admitted that he and other members of the cryptocurrency platform EmpiresX defrauded investors with $100 million worth of digital assets.
The criminals lured users that their entity employed artificial and human intelligence to maximize profitability. Instead, EmpiresX operated as a typical Ponzi scheme and was not registered with the American financial watchdogs.
Nicholas pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud, resulting in a maximum sentence of five years in Federal prison.
In August, US law enforcement agents charged three residents of Miami, Florida – Da Corte, Gonzalez, and Meza – with stealing over $4 million from banks and a cryptocurrency exchange.
The men bought cryptocurrency from the platform using fake identities. Later, they complained to financial institutions that those transactions were carried out without the necessary authorization, asking for a refund.
After a successful investigation, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) identified the scam and brought the wrongdoers to justice. They face a sentence of 30 years behind bars.
The post US DOJ Seizes $22M in Bitcoin From a Man Participating in Ransomware Attacks appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text