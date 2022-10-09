Binance Market Update (2022-10-09)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.94T, up by 0.15% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,248 and $19,559 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,469, up by 0.01%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include USTC , UTK , and MOB , up by 19%, 17%, and 9%, respectively.

Market movers: