Binance Market Update (2022-10-09)
Binance
2022-10-09 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.94T, up by 0.15% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,248 and $19,559 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,469, up by 0.01%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include USTC, UTK, and MOB, up by 19%, 17%, and 9%, respectively.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.5315 (+1.34%)
- ETH: $1319.81 (-0.36%)
- BNB: $278.4 (-0.82%)
- XRP: $0.539 (+3.99%)
- ADA: $0.4224 (-0.21%)
- SOL: $32.96 (+0.76%)
- DOGE: $0.06205 (-0.16%)
- DOT: $6.47 (+2.21%)
- MATIC: $0.8243 (+0.83%)
- SHIB: $0.00001103 (-0.18%)
Top gainers on Binance:
