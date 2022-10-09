Binance Market Update (2022-10-09)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.95T, up by 0.20% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,248 and $19,555 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,538, up by 0.28%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include UTK , QNT , and YGG , up by 16%, 10%, and 10%, respectively.

Market movers: