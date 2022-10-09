copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-10-09)
Binance
2022-10-09 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.95T, up by 0.20% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,248 and $19,555 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,538, up by 0.28%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include UTK, QNT, and YGG, up by 16%, 10%, and 10%, respectively.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.5106 (+0.83%)
- ETH: $1326.6 (+0.22%)
- BNB: $279.1 (-0.53%)
- XRP: $0.5283 (+1.60%)
- ADA: $0.4237 (-0.28%)
- SOL: $33.11 (+0.91%)
- DOGE: $0.0622 (-0.08%)
- DOT: $6.47 (+2.05%)
- MATIC: $0.829 (+1.52%)
- SHIB: $0.00001107 (+0.18%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text