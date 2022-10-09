copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-10-09)
Binance
2022-10-09 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.94T, down by -0.47% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,248 and $19,550 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,397, down by -0.41%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include UTK, QNT, and AERGO, up by 23%, 14%, and 11%, respectively.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.4968 (-0.32%)
- ETH: $1315.44 (-0.78%)
- BNB: $277.3 (-1.25%)
- XRP: $0.5171 (-0.56%)
- ADA: $0.4219 (-0.89%)
- SOL: $32.69 (-0.52%)
- DOGE: $0.06185 (-0.50%)
- DOT: $6.34 (+0.00%)
- MATIC: $0.8178 (-0.39%)
- SHIB: $0.00001104 (+0.00%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- UTK/BUSD (+23%)
- QNT/BUSD (+14%)
- AERGO/BUSD (+11%)
