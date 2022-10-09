Binance Market Update (2022-10-09)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.94T, down by -0.47% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,248 and $19,550 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,397, down by -0.41%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include UTK , QNT , and AERGO , up by 23%, 14%, and 11%, respectively.

Market movers: