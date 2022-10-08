copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-10-08)
Binance
2022-10-08 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.94T, down by -0.07% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,413 and $19,645 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,467, up by 0.03%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include STRAX, ERN, and KP3R, up by 32%, 20%, and 13%, respectively.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.4972 (+0.49%)
- ETH: $1324.53 (-0.24%)
- BNB: $280.6 (-0.71%)
- XRP: $0.5185 (-0.06%)
- ADA: $0.4233 (-0.38%)
- SOL: $32.71 (-0.73%)
- DOGE: $0.06215 (+0.23%)
- MATIC: $0.8178 (-0.60%)
- DOT: $6.32 (+0.00%)
- SHIB: $0.00001105 (+0.27%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- STRAX/BUSD (+32%)
- ERN/BUSD (+20%)
- KP3R/BUSD (+13%)
View full text