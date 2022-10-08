Binance Market Update (2022-10-08)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.94T, down by -0.07% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,413 and $19,645 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,467, up by 0.03%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include STRAX , ERN , and KP3R , up by 32%, 20%, and 13%, respectively.

Market movers: