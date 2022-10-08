Binance Market Update (2022-10-08)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.94T, down by -0.19% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,323 and $19,645 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,484, down by -0.44%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include ERN , STRAX , and MULTI , up by 25%, 25%, and 9%, respectively.

Market movers: