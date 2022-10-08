copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-10-08)
Binance
2022-10-08 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.94T, down by -0.19% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,323 and $19,645 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,484, down by -0.44%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include ERN, STRAX, and MULTI, up by 25%, 25%, and 9%, respectively.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.49 (+0.13%)
- ETH: $1324.06 (-0.70%)
- BNB: $280.7 (-0.71%)
- XRP: $0.5203 (+5.43%)
- ADA: $0.4249 (+0.24%)
- SOL: $32.81 (-0.24%)
- DOGE: $0.06226 (+0.18%)
- MATIC: $0.8166 (-2.33%)
- DOT: $6.33 (+0.48%)
- SHIB: $0.00001105 (-0.09%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- ERN/BUSD (+25%)
- STRAX/BUSD (+25%)
- MULTI/BUSD (+9%)
View full text