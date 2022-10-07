copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-10-07)
Binance
2022-10-07 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.94T, down by -1.86% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,323 and $20,075 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,460, down by -2.75%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include HIVE, INJ, and AERGO, up by 14%, 8%, and 7%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Bitcoin Continues Sideways
- Indian Central Bank Publishes Concept Note on its CBDC, Digital Rupee
- Weekly Market Highlights: Bitcoin Lightning Network Hits A New Milestone
- Fantom Community Approves a Proposal to Lower Validator and Staking Rewards
- Bitcoin’s Correlation With Gold Hits Highest Level in Over a Year
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.4858 (+0.14%)
- ETH: $1327.35 (-2.30%)
- BNB: $282.6 (-3.52%)
- XRP: $0.5188 (+4.37%)
- ADA: $0.4249 (-0.82%)
- SOL: $32.95 (-2.08%)
- DOGE: $0.06201 (-3.11%)
- MATIC: $0.8227 (-1.83%)
- DOT: $6.31 (-1.25%)
- SHIB: $0.00001102 (-2.04%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- HIVE/BUSD (+14%)
- INJ/BUSD (+8%)
- AERGO/BUSD (+7%)
View full text