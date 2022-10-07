Binance Market Update (2022-10-07)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.95T, down by -1.97% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,475 and $20,275 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,568, down by -2.15%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include HIVE , NEBL , and 1INCH , up by 30%, 10%, and 8%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: