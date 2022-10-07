copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-10-07)
Binance
2022-10-07 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.95T, down by -1.97% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,475 and $20,275 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,568, down by -2.15%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include HIVE, NEBL, and 1INCH, up by 30%, 10%, and 8%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Bitcoin Continues Sideways
- Indian Central Bank Publishes Concept Note on its CBDC, Digital Rupee
- Weekly Market Highlights: Bitcoin Lightning Network Hits A New Milestone
- Fantom Community Approves a Proposal to Lower Validator and Staking Rewards
- Bitcoin’s Correlation With Gold Hits Highest Level in Over a Year
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.4863 (+0.36%)
- ETH: $1333.41 (-2.00%)
- BNB: $282.7 (-3.71%)
- XRP: $0.4935 (-0.08%)
- ADA: $0.4239 (-1.21%)
- SOL: $32.88 (-2.75%)
- DOGE: $0.06213 (-3.15%)
- MATIC: $0.8361 (-0.64%)
- DOT: $6.3 (-1.10%)
- SHIB: $0.00001106 (-2.04%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- HIVE/BUSD (+30%)
- NEBL/BUSD (+10%)
- 1INCH/BUSD (+8%)
