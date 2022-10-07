copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-10-07)
Binance
2022-10-07 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.96T, down by -0.65% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,802 and $20,329 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,976, down by -0.83%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include NEBL, REEF, and LOKA, up by 21%, 11%, and 8%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Fantom Community Approves a Proposal to Lower Validator and Staking Rewards
- Bitcoin’s Correlation With Gold Hits Highest Level in Over a Year
- NFTs soar high! 6366 U.S. trademark applications for NFTs filed in 2022 till date
- UK Investment Giant Abrdn Joins Hedera Governing Council to Advance Tokenization Goals
- Kazakhstan Grants Binance Permanent License To Offer Digital Asset Services
- Mastermind Behind Terra (LUNA) Collapse Finally Arrested by Korean Police
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.5347 (+1.25%)
- ETH: $1356.4 (-0.22%)
- BNB: $285.1 (-3.03%)
- XRP: $0.4898 (-0.69%)
- ADA: $0.4282 (-0.67%)
- SOL: $33.39 (-1.79%)
- DOGE: $0.06337 (-2.66%)
- MATIC: $0.8444 (-0.20%)
- DOT: $6.38 (-1.09%)
- SHIB: $0.00001118 (-2.19%)
Top gainers on Binance:
