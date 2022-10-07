Binance Market Update (2022-10-07)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.96T, down by -0.65% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,802 and $20,329 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,976, down by -0.83%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include NEBL , REEF , and LOKA , up by 21%, 11%, and 8%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: