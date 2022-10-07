Shocking Results For Bitcoin Price Whenever “Moon” Gets Most Mentions on Twitter

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Shocking Results For Bitcoin Price Whenever “Moon” Gets Most Mentions on Twitter

Ammara - The Crypto Basic
2022-10-07 07:48
Data Shows Bitcoin (BTC) Falls Whenever “Moon” Gets Most Mentions on Twitter.
CryptoQuant believes that trading based on social media sentiment alone is bad.
Many cryptocurrency investors have adopted different tactics to help them decide the perfect buying signal for their favorite coins and tokens. While many rely on well-analyzed Technical Analysis (TA) and Fundamental Analysis (FA) to guide their trading decisions, others have relied on traders’ opinions on Twitter.
Those who trade crypto based on other people’s sentiments on Twitter usually consider certain mentions as buy or sell signals.

Trading Based on Sentiment Is Bad

According to a recent report by CryptoQuant, a cryptocurrency analytics platform, trading based on sentiment from other traders on Twitter is not a good idea, as things usually end badly.
A CryptoQuant analyst noted that he has been keeping track of Twitter mentions for specific cryptocurrency-related keywords, like the moon, buy, and sell, since the beginning of the year.
The analyst also stated that he usually checks the price of Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, whenever those crypto keywords have the most mentions on Twitter.
Per the report, on days when the keyword moon (a situation when the market experiences a significant upward movement) had the most mentions on Twitter, the price of Bitcoin slumped massively.

BTC Dips When Moon Gets the Most Twitter Mentions

On January 19, 2022, ‘moon’ had the most mentions on the microblogging platform. However, Bitcoin’s price went opposite to the keyword, as the top asset class dipped a whopping 22.8%.
In a similar development, moon stole the show and became the most-mentioned word on Twitter on July 6, 2022. Bitcoin’s price surged 8.9% in the early hours of the day and slumped 15.38% before the day ended.
The analyst added that on August 10, 2022, ‘moon’ topped the list of the most mentioned words on Twitter and the result was no different from other days when the keyword had the most mentions. The report added that Bitcoin lost 19% of its value the following day.
On September 10, 2022, ‘moon’ also had the most mention on Twitter, and the world’s largest cryptocurrency soared 4% before plummeting 15% later in the day.
It could be a coincidence that Bitcoin usually has a blood bath whenever ‘moon’ mentions the most. However, people mustn’t rely entirely on social media sentiments to buy or sell digital currencies.
View full text