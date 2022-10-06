Exchange
Former footballer Kun Aguero debuts in The Sandbox with Kuniverse

Manjul Mishra - Today NFT News
2022-10-07 07:30
SNEAK PEEK
  • Sergio Kun Aguero will launch Kuniverse, his own metaverse in The Sandbox.
  • Fans worldwide will follow Aguero’s games belonging to his entire career.
  • A draw will allow participants to win a trip to Qatar for the coming World Cup and meet Kun Aguero.
World leader in streaming and gaming and five-time winner of Premier League, Sergio Kun Aguero, is prepared to launch his own space, Kuniverse, in The Sandbox.
AGÜEROOOOOOO Delighted to welcome none other than @aguerosergiokun to The Sandbox! The 𝘒𝘶𝘯𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘦 will hold football-themed games, dancing and many more surprises!Stay tuned for more… pic.twitter.com/ewj71bAPEf
— The Sandbox (@TheSandboxGame) October 6, 2022
Sergio Kun Agüero shared his excitement about his very first space in the metaverse that has been created in The Sandbox with Eter Studio. The space will allow playing and streaming with his fans on a global level. Kuniverse’s first season will have perks and surprises connected to the specially made 9,320 avatars.
¡Les presento mi nuevo espacio en @TheSandboxGame!Vamos a jugar al fútbol, a los videojuegos y hasta haremos comida a la parrilla. ¡Y mucho más! Los invito a seguir todas las novedades en @Kuniverse_GG #Kun #Kuniverse #SandBox #Metaverse pic.twitter.com/ofDxy6eQhQ
— Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) October 6, 2022
Kuniverse’s first version will launch on November 6 and will be in the form of a large stadium with dancing, football-based games and also a food truck serving Argentinian food with several other experiences. Aguero’s role in Kuniverse will be notable and involve welcoming users, sharing content via Twitch, playing live and more.
All 9,320 avatars will be in the form of a rare NFT to be utilized in-game. Owners will seek entire advantages associated with Kun Agüero like music events, esports tournaments and an opportunity to win a trip to Qatar and meet Aguero in person as well as enjoy the World Cup.
The avatars will include five levels of rarity- Future Kuns, Football Kuns, Special Kuns, Robot Kuns and E-Kuns. Each avatar will feature different aspects of Kun’s career besides the most symbolic moments.
Upon signing up for the whitelist in Kun Aguero Discord, one can seek access to the avatar presale 24 hours prior to the public sale. Users can buy up to 5 avatars for each wallet for unbiased distribution among fans.
Kun Agüero deploys the latest technologies to associate with communities worldwide and provide rare experiences.
Sergio “Kun” Agüero, said:
The metaverse and Web3 open up infinite universes to connect with people from all over the world and build fun digital communities, where everyone has the freedom to build their characters as they prefer.
COO and Co-Founder of The Sandbox, Sebastien Borget, said that the popularity of Kun Aguero has transformed both the global football as well as gaming communities and being able to bring it in the open metaverse is quite exciting for them.
The post Former footballer Kun Aguero debuts in The Sandbox with Kuniverse appeared first on Today NFT News.
