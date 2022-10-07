Argentina Moves Big Into Crypto Mining, Uniglo.io and Helium Could Profit From Countrywide Mass Adoption of Crypto

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Argentina Moves Big Into Crypto Mining, Uniglo.io and Helium Could Profit From Countrywide Mass Adoption of Crypto

Coinpedia
2022-10-07 07:14
The post <strong>Argentina Moves Big Into Crypto Mining, </strong><a href="http://uniglo.io/"><strong>Uniglo.io</strong></a><strong> and Helium Could Profit From Countrywide Mass Adoption Of Crypto</strong> appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
The aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic turned into a full-scale energy and financial crisis, seeing Argentina’s inflation skyrocket to 78.5%. Despite all this, Argentina made a major move into crypto mining, with YPD, Argentina’s state-owned energy provider planning to open an 8-megawatt mining plant.

Crypto Miners under pressure

BitPatagonia, one of the largest crypto mining companies in the South American country, got hit with a 400% increase in electricity costs earlier this year. The surge in electricity costs is not just the result of the accelerating energy and supply crisis worldwide but a policy change in Argentina.
Reportedly, the government imposed a massive hike in the electricity rates for wholesale customers, resulting in a 400% higher bill for BitPatagonia’s mine in Tierra del Fuego.

Implications for crypto adoption

With the state-owned energy provider entering the crypto mining arena, the country is signaling crypto-friendly regulations and policies for the future. Startups like Uniglo.io, Helium, and other blockchain startups are intrigued by the move that could lead to a countrywide storm on cryptocurrencies, seeing hundreds of startups pouring into the country to set up shop.
Uniglo (GLO) plans to launch on the 19th of November, yet with no physical office, the project could be potentially intrigued by a positive move towards crypto in Argentina. While it is no crypto mining company, its unique technology and solid development plan surrounding the Ultra Burn and GLO Vault would fit right into the Argentinian Silicon Valley.
Furthermore, Uniglo is still in its presale stage and reports that investments from Argentina and other South American countries are picking up.
Helium (HNT) is another unique project as Uniglo, which rewards its users for data transfers and wireless coverage via its physical devices. With Argentina’s current move, we will see over the coming weeks if Heliums order numbers pick up and more people start to set up their devices to earn cryptocurrencies.
Final thoughts
Cryptocurrencies are conquering countries, with Argentina being the latest convert of turned pro-crypto governments. Uniglo’s ICO is already profiting from the decision, while many other cryptos will also benefit in the future.
View full text