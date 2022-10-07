Dapper Labs’ LaLiga Golazos NFT marketplace will launch on October 27

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Dapper Labs’ LaLiga Golazos NFT marketplace will launch on October 27

Manjul Mishra - Today NFT News
2022-10-07 07:05
SNEAK PEEK
  • NFT platform LaLiga Golazos is prepared for launch on October 27 in closed beta.
  • The Flow-based platform created by Dapper Labs has NBA Top Shot and NFL All Day format.
  • Dapper’s association with LaLiga was initially announced in September 2021.
Similar to NFL All Day and NBA Top Shot, Dapper Labs’s earlier declared NFT platform that’s dependent on the LaLiga Spanish soccer league is set for launch later this month in closed beta.
LaLiga Golazos, the marketplace, will be opened on October 27 for chosen users followed by dropping its first pack on the same day. All Day and Top Shot organized closed beta tests that led to the addition of a number of users before opening to the public.
NFT collectibles sold by LaLiga Golazos will be minted on Flow, the blockchain made by Dapper. Video highlights will be changed into assets similar to trading cards that can be both sold as well as traded.
Bilingual non-fungible tokens will be sold by LaLiga Golazos and will have player performance information, play-by-play description as well as match statistics in Spanish and English. This is the very first completely bilingual NFT offering by Dapper.
The collectibles will feature memorable highlights from the league right from 2005 until now. The first pack will have moments from remarkable LaLiga conflicts such as the Madrid Derby (Real Madrid CF vs. Atlético de Madrid), El Gran Derbi (Real Betis vs Sevilla FC), El Clásico (FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid CF) and the Basque Derby (Real Sociedad vs Athletic Club).
Marc-Andre ter Stegen, FC Barcelona goalkeeper; Joao Felix, Atletico de Madrid forward; Ansu Fati, FC Barcelona forward and Luka Modric, Real Madrid CF midfielder will not only promote the launch but will be displayed in marketing materials too.
The post Dapper Labs’ LaLiga Golazos NFT marketplace will launch on October 27 appeared first on Today NFT News.
View full text