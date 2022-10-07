Dapper Labs’ LaLiga Golazos NFT marketplace will launch on October 27

SNEAK PEEK

NFT platform LaLiga Golazos is prepared for launch on October 27 in closed beta.

The Flow-based platform created by Dapper Labs has NBA Top Shot and NFL All Day format.

Dapper’s association with LaLiga was initially announced in September 2021.

Similar to NFL All Day and NBA Top Shot, Dapper Labs’s earlier declared NFT platform that’s dependent on the LaLiga Spanish soccer league is set for launch later this month in closed beta.

LaLiga Golazos, the marketplace, will be opened on October 27 for chosen users followed by dropping its first pack on the same day. All Day and Top Shot organized closed beta tests that led to the addition of a number of users before opening to the public.

NFT collectibles sold by LaLiga Golazos will be minted on Flow, the blockchain made by Dapper. Video highlights will be changed into assets similar to trading cards that can be both sold as well as traded.

Bilingual non-fungible tokens will be sold by LaLiga Golazos and will have player performance information, play-by-play description as well as match statistics in Spanish and English. This is the very first completely bilingual NFT offering by Dapper.

The collectibles will feature memorable highlights from the league right from 2005 until now. The first pack will have moments from remarkable LaLiga conflicts such as the Madrid Derby (Real Madrid CF vs. Atlético de Madrid), El Gran Derbi (Real Betis vs Sevilla FC), El Clásico (FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid CF) and the Basque Derby (Real Sociedad vs Athletic Club).

Marc-Andre ter Stegen, FC Barcelona goalkeeper; Joao Felix, Atletico de Madrid forward; Ansu Fati, FC Barcelona forward and Luka Modric, Real Madrid CF midfielder will not only promote the launch but will be displayed in marketing materials too.

