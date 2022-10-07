The Sandbox Partners with Kun Agüero to Activate Football Fans in the Metaverse

The Sandbox announced via a Medium post on Thursday that it has partnered with Sergio Kun Aguero, the five-time Premier League winner and record goal scorer. The Sandbox said the first version of Kuniverse will be released on November 6th and will take the form of a huge stadium with football-themed games, dancing, and even a food truck with Argentinian food, among other experiences.

Furthermore, Sergio Kun Agüero will have an active role in the Kuniverse, welcoming users, playing live, and sharing content through his Twitch channel together with other great streamers and special guests. Via The Sandbox, AXA Hong Kong will endeavor to provide fresh digital experiences to its customers, partnering to co-create the future of insurance in the metaverse. The Sandbox is a virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain, where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences.