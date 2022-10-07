Polygon Partners with OCEEF to Bring Deep Sea Exploration to web3

The Polygon team announced via a blog post on Thursday that it has partnered with the Ocean Conservation Exploration and Education Foundation (OCEEF). The partnership is designed to advance ocean literacy by finding new and engaging ways to give people exposure to deep-sea missions. In addition to supporting the project through the purchase of NFTs, Polygon said its distributed governance platform would help OCEEF increase engagement.

