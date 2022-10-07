Sushiswap Deploys Three dApps on the Kava Network

The Sushiswap team announced via Twitter on Thursday that it has deployed three of its favorite decentralized applications (dApps) on the Kava Network. Sushiswap said its most popular and used products, Trident (AMM), Onsen (Farms), and BentoBox (Vault), are now available on Kava.

Furthermore, Sushiswap said all Sushi liquidity pools on Kava would be eligible for earning KAVA rewards from KavaRise, a programmatic on-chain DeFi protocol incentives program.