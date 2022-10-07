copy link
Fantom Community Approves a Proposal to Lower Validator and Staking Rewards
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-10-07 06:46
The Fantom Foundation announced via Twitter on Wednesday that a governance proposal to lower validator and staking rewards has passed. The team added that with data proving strong network adoption and dApp activity, this successful proposal would align staking rewards to better resemble the currently available market rates.
Fantom is building a programmable platform on a directed acyclic-graph-based distributed ledger.
