Atlantic Council Director Sees 'Splintering' Financial System if US Falls Behind on CBDCs

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Atlantic Council Director Sees 'Splintering' Financial System if US Falls Behind on CBDCs

Fran Velasquez - CoinDesk
2022-10-06 20:45
The U.S. dollar’s place as the world’s dominant reserve currency, while not in immediate danger, could eventually change as countries continue to explore central bank digital currencies (CBDC), according to one financial institution expert.
“While the dollar is not in any risk at the moment, over a long time period, three [to] five [to] seven years, there could be a fracturing of the international financial system,” Josh Lipsky, senior director of the Atlantic Council GeoEconomics Center, said during an appearance on CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover.”
Lipsky added that doesn’t necessarily mean another currency will replace the greenback, but it does suggest that a “real splintering of different means of transactions, not just dollar-based,” could follow.
According to the think tank, 105 countries representing over 95% of global GDP are exploring creating CBDCs. As the name suggests, CBDCs are digitally native, central bank-issued currencies that operate primarily via the use of blockchain technology.
Last week, a research project comprising an estimated 20 Asian-based commercial banks across four countries, successfully settled upwards of $22 million in foreign-exchange transactions, according to the Bank for International Settlements (IBS).
“We haven’t seen that before,” Lipsky said. “We’ve seen the technology tested. We’ve seen the hypothetical settlement, but we haven’t seen actual money in a serious amount flowing between countries.”
Lipsky said it represents “significant developments” in the world of CBDCs. The U.S., however, is still in the research phase, as are other notable players, including the U.K. and Mexico, according to Lipsky.
In the next two years, the U.S. could build a CBDC model that is “cyber secure, protects privacy and delivers near instant settlement,” Lipsky said, and could even be the “international standard setter,” prompting other countries to follow suit.
“We’re the dollar. We’re the issuer of the world reserve currency and other countries that are in a further state of CBDC development would say to themselves, ‘Well, we should probably be aligned with what the U.S. and what the ECB [European Central Bank] is doing,’” Lipsky said.
View full text