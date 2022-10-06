copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-10-06)
Binance
2022-10-06 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.96T, down by -0.22% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,879 and $20,454 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,008, down by -0.62%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include PROS, NEBL, and REEF, up by 14%, 12%, and 12%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- NFTs soar high! 6366 U.S. trademark applications for NFTs filed in 2022 till date
- UK Investment Giant Abrdn Joins Hedera Governing Council to Advance Tokenization Goals
- Kazakhstan Grants Binance Permanent License To Offer Digital Asset Services
- Mastermind Behind Terra (LUNA) Collapse Finally Arrested by Korean Police
- NEAR Protocol Partners With Google Cloud to Accelerate Web3 Startups
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.4829 (-1.75%)
- ETH: $1358.57 (+0.54%)
- BNB: $292.9 (-0.14%)
- XRP: $0.4971 (-0.14%)
- ADA: $0.4284 (-0.49%)
- SOL: $33.64 (-0.74%)
- DOGE: $0.06397 (-1.68%)
- MATIC: $0.838 (-1.09%)
- DOT: $6.39 (+0.16%)
- SHIB: $0.00001125 (-1.23%)
Top gainers on Binance:
