Binance Market Update (2022-10-06)
Binance
2022-10-06 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.96T, up by 0.99% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,879 and $20,454 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,002, down by -0.02%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include SUSHI, REEF, and HIGH, up by 16%, 12%, and 12%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- NFTs soar high! 6366 U.S. trademark applications for NFTs filed in 2022 till date
- UK Investment Giant Abrdn Joins Hedera Governing Council to Advance Tokenization Goals
- Kazakhstan Grants Binance Permanent License To Offer Digital Asset Services
- Mastermind Behind Terra (LUNA) Collapse Finally Arrested by Korean Police
- NEAR Protocol Partners With Google Cloud to Accelerate Web3 Startups
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.4783 (-1.46%)
- ETH: $1360.76 (+2.27%)
- BNB: $293.6 (+0.31%)
- XRP: $0.4938 (+1.19%)
- ADA: $0.429 (+0.16%)
- SOL: $33.81 (+0.39%)
- DOGE: $0.06415 (+0.49%)
- MATIC: $0.8415 (-0.50%)
- DOT: $6.37 (+0.63%)
- SHIB: $0.0000113 (-0.18%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- SUSHI/BUSD (+16%)
- REEF/BUSD (+12%)
- HIGH/BUSD (+12%)
