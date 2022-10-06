The post Ethereum is the Top Performing Asset in Q3 2022 Recording a Massive 90% Gains appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Ethereum prices continue to trade above $1300, withstanding extreme bearish pressure that has accumulated since the beginning of the week. The second-largest crypto had a remarkable rally in Q3 2022 as the prices inflated heavily and surged close to $1800 just before the merger. However, the price dropped by nearly 38% later. Despite this, Ethereum remained the top-performing asset of the quarter.

As per the data from Coinmetrics, Ethereum surpassed Bitcoin, the Nasdaq, Gold, Bonds, etc. and many other assets in Q3. The asset now aims to regain the lost position and hence intends to surpass the immediate crucial levels at the 50-day MA levels at $1500. However, the ETH prices have just broken out from a decisive pattern, suggesting a significant upswing is fast approaching.

The ETH prices, which had dropped below the symmetrical triangle, regained a strong bullish momentum and sliced through the upper resistance. However, the asset is experiencing bearish action at the moment, which implies the possibility of dropping back to the previous levels.

Although, Ethereum Merger failed to induce a significant bullish momentum within the ETH price, yet managed to keep up above the crucial support. As far as Bitcoin sustains above $19,000, ETH price may continue to trade above $1300 aiming to reach $1500, slicing through $1400 at the earliest.