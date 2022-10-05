NFTs soar high! 6366 U.S. trademark applications for NFTs filed in 2022 till date

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

NFTs soar high! 6366 U.S. trademark applications for NFTs filed in 2022 till date

Manjul Mishra - Today NFT News
2022-10-06 13:30
SNEAK PEEK
  • US-based trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis has highlighted the findings.
  • The applications have surpassed the trademarks filed in 2021 with a huge difference.
  • 2022 has experienced a massive surge of NFTs enthusiasts.
Earlier this year, Today NFT News reported that NFT trademark applications filed in the United States have surpassed 4,000. With the total applications counting to 4,049, the report concluded that each day, about 27 new trademarks were filed with the maximum applications submitted in the month of March.
In September 2022, a report shared that 2022 saw a sharp increase in trademark applications for the metaverse, NFTs and crypto. Once again, March topped the number of applications. Metaverse applications counted for 759 with 1,078 applications for NFTs and 604 for crypto.
Based on data, during the initial eight months of this year, the number of trademark applications submitted were twice as compared to the entire 2021.
Now, according to a latest update shared by trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis, a total of 6366 US trademark applications have been filed till date for non-fungible tokens and similar blockchain-based goods & services.
So far this year, 6366 US trademark apps have been filed for NFTs and related blockchain goods and services:Jan: 646Feb: 788 Mar: 1080 Apr: 895 May: 757June: 720July: 533Aug: 512Sept: 435The 2021 total was 2142.#NFTs #Web3 #NFTCommmunity #Metaverse #MetaverseNFT pic.twitter.com/UVrg7g0sMv
— Mike Kondoudis (@KondoudisLaw) October 5, 2022
As always, March is the winner with maximum, i.e. 1080 trademark applications; however, the minimum applications, i.e. 435 were filed in September. Last year, the total applications filed were just 2142.
These amazing numbers have been recorded at a time when popular celebrities, influencers, brands have gone into NFTs. From Sony Music Entertainment to Moet Hennessy and others like Ninja Turtles, Slime, Mean Girls to singers like Miley Cyrus, have all begun their NFT journey with a lot of hopes.
Further increase in numbers shouldn’t come as a surprise in the following months. Let’s wait for some more numbers to add!
Meanwhile, the monthly sales of NFT top $947 million, Solana thrives on Ethereum.
The post NFTs soar high! 6366 U.S. trademark applications for NFTs filed in 2022 till date appeared first on Today NFT News.
View full text