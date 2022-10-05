Cool Cats NFT to Expand Web3 Gaming Offerings with Strategic Investment from Animoca Brands

Cool Cats has received an undisclosed amount of strategic investment from blockchain gaming giant Animoca Brands.

The exciting partnership will see Cool Cats expanding its Web3 gaming offerings by tapping into Animoca’s deep gaming expertise.

About Cool Cats’ partnership with Animoca Brands

Cool Cats Group LLC, the company behind the Cool Cats NFT collection, has secured a strategic investment from blockchain gaming giant Animoca Brands. The announcement comes days after the group appointed Disney veteran Stephen Teglas as the new Cool Cats CEO.

Notably, the partnership will drive Cool Cats’ mission to become the most prominent global NFT brand and a robust media & content company. The red-hot collab, in particular, is expected to expand the brand’s blockchain gaming offerings.

Interestingly, the partnership is a result of the longstanding relationship between Ken Cron, Executive Chairman of Cool Cats Group, and Yat Siu, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Animoca Brands.

“Yat is one of Web3’s foremost thought leaders, and he has built one of the most important companies in the industry,” said Cron. “Working more closely with Animoca Brands will bring tremendous value to Cool Cats and its community. Our new CEO, Stephen Teglas, and the entire Cool Cats team couldn’t be more excited to get started.”

So far, the group has teamed up with GAMEE, one of Animoca’s subsidiaries, to launch a virtual game based on Cool Cats’ IP. Titled “Cool Cats Combinations”, the game is now live on Arc8, a free-to-play mobile crypto gaming platform.

“Cool Cats is a leading example of metaverse native IP based on the principle of decentralized ownership,” said Yat Siu. “Ken is one of the most experienced gaming and media executives in the world, and it has been my pleasure to have him as an Advisor to Animoca Brands’ Board of Directors for the past two years.” “Our belief in what the Cool Cats team has built, along with our commitment to the NFT space – which we believe will unlock the next frontier of gaming – could not be stronger.” We're so thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with @animocabrands! 🤝https://t.co/6K8Lq2r2py — Cool Cats (@coolcatsnft) October 5, 2022

As of writing, the duo has yet to disclose the investment size and valuation. Even so, fans are more than thrilled with the exciting news. As NFT influencer Degentraland said: “No one can deny Cool Cats are crushing it these days.”

Animoca Brands, which recently closed a $110 million funding round led by Temasek, has always been at the forefront of the Web3 gaming space. By teaming up with the Hong Kong-based company, Cool Cats is expected to offer unique and compelling gaming experiences for its NFT community and the broader gaming audience.

“We’re thrilled to work more closely with Animoca Brands and tap into their deep gaming expertise to open up new immersive experiences for the Cool Cats community,” said Teglas. “Many within our community already enjoy Animoca Brands’ properties, and we can’t wait for Cool Cats holders to realize the value of our deepened relationship with Animoca Brands.”

Teglas added that the group would share more details in the coming weeks as the partnership unfolds.

What is Cool Cats NFT?

Cool Cats is a collection of 9,999 programmatically, randomly generated NFTs on Ethereum. Launched on July 1st, 2021, the lovely collection took inspiration from a beloved comic character “Blue Cat” – as brought to life by artist Colin Egan in 2013.

Each Cool Cats NFT comprises various traits and grants access to games, tokens, community events, collaborations, and more.

Through community-driven content and immersive storytelling, the collection has attracted the attention of celebrity collectors such as Reese Witherspoon, Bill Murray, Mario Bautista, Alexis Ohanian, Marc Benioff, Josh Hart, and Mike Shinoda.