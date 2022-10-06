Mastermind Behind Terra (LUNA) Collapse Finally Arrested by Korean Police

It’s been more than four months since Terra (LUNA) collapsed and amidst all the investigations by the South Korean officials and the founder Do Kwon on a run, the country’s police have reportedly arrested the first person involved with the collapse.

Yoo Mo, the lead business head of Terraform Labs is the first person who has been arrested in the case today, October 6, 2022. On Oct 5, the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Office raised an arrest warrant accusing him of the violation of the Capital Markets Act and fraud committed when he manipulated the TerraUSD (UST) price, which is now TerraUSD Classic (USTC).

