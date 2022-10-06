copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-10-06)
Binance
2022-10-06 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.96T, up by 0.33% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,727 and $20,454 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,143, up by 0.08%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include NMR, GMX, and SUSHI, up by 16%, 14%, and 13%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- NEAR Protocol Partners With Google Cloud to Accelerate Web3 Startups
- OpenSea Monthly NFT Sales Fell Over 60% In Q3
- Celsius Network Co-founder Resigns Amid Bankruptcy Proceedings
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.5035 (-1.68%)
- ETH: $1359.15 (+1.13%)
- BNB: $294.1 (+0.48%)
- XRP: $0.4933 (+2.81%)
- ADA: $0.4313 (+0.47%)
- SOL: $34 (+0.89%)
- DOGE: $0.06511 (+0.96%)
- MATIC: $0.8462 (+1.87%)
- DOT: $6.45 (+0.78%)
- SHIB: $0.00001143 (+0.18%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- NMR/BUSD (+16%)
- GMX/BUSD (+14%)
- SUSHI/BUSD (+13%)
