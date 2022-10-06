Binance Market Update (2022-10-06)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.96T, up by 0.33% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,727 and $20,454 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,143, up by 0.08%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include NMR , GMX , and SUSHI , up by 16%, 14%, and 13%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: