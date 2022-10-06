Lithosphere Integrates Chainlink VRF on BNBChain

Lithosphere, a next-generation network for cross-chain applications powered by AI, announced via a Medium post on Wednesday, that it has integrated Chainlink Verifiable Random Function (VRF) on the BNBChain mainnet. The integration means that Lithosphere now has access to a tamper-proof and auditable source of randomness needed to help fairly distribute NFTs for our new Finesse fighting game. Thus, creating a more exciting and transparent user experience as players have stronger assurances that everyone has an equal chance of minting the rarest NFTs.

Chainlink Network (LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain.