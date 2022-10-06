Thorchain Finalizes the Integration of Avalanche C-Chain

The Thorchain team announced via a Medium post on Tuesday that it has completed the integration of Avalanche C-Chain. This means that Thorchain users can now add liquidity and make swaps to and from Bitcoin, Ethereum, and six other base layer protocols.

Furthermore, Avalanche C-Chain users can now swap in and out of the Avalanche ecosystem without the use of bridges. Users interested in exchanging their Avalanche C-Chain assets for other crypto assets can easily do so at any THORChain interface.

THORChain is a decentralized cross-chain exchange where traders can swap cross-chain assets via liquidity pools across Binance Chain, Ethereum, and Bitcoin.