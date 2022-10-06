NEAR Protocol Partners With Google Cloud to Accelerate Web3 Startups

The Near Protocol announced via a blog post on Tuesday that it has partnered with Google Cloud to accelerate web3 startups. Thanks to this partnership, Google Cloud will provide technical support for NEAR grant recipients. Open and developer-friendly, Google Cloud will support devs as they build and scale their Web3 projects and dApps.

NEAR Protocol is a decentralized application platform designed to make apps similarly usable to those on today’s web. The network runs on a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism called Nightshade, which aims to provide dynamic scalability and stabilize fees.