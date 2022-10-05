Exchange
Yuga Labs Selects 7 Typical Members To Form The BAYC Community Council

Foxy - Coincu
2022-10-06 00:55
Yuga Labs has established the BAYC Community Council to represent the entire NFT club. The committee selected 7 prominent community members. Their mission is to provide feedback to Yuga Labs and nominate community projects.
In order to expand its Web3 presence, Yuga Labs, the company behind the Bored Ape Yacht Club non-fungible token (NFT) collection, has put together a community council made up of well-known Ape collectors. In a blog post published on Wednesday, the business shared the news.
Today, Yuga Labs welcomes the first BAYC community council that will assist us in shaping the future of the Bored Ape Yacht Club. For more details on the council head over to our official blog at https://t.co/MSD3M1QkfE
— Yuga Labs (@yugalabs) October 5, 2022
“This council was formed with the intention of representing the club at large and providing a new avenue of perspective,(…). The council, and future councils to come, puts a more formal, efficient and consistent process in place for Yuga leadership to get community feedback and advice on an ongoing basis.” The blog post wrote
Josh Ong, Sera, Laura Rod, 0xEthan, 0xWave, Negi, and Peter Fang are the seven members of the council. They are all Web3 business owners and longtime Bored Ape owners. The council will expand in time, according to Yuga.
The council’s main duty will be to support Web3 initiatives within the Bored Ape community. Yuga lists some potential use cases for the council to support as being commercial products, gatherings, and charitable activities.
According to the blog post, the board will develop a process for Yuga Labs leaders to receive ongoing feedback and suggestions from the community.
This coin may be an attempt by Yuga in a perfect plan based on user opinions. The final NFT board they assemble will help develop their brands better.
