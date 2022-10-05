copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-10-05)
Binance
2022-10-05 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.96T, down by -0.23% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,727 and $20,468 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,134, down by -0.43%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include GMX, NMR, and SLP, up by 19%, 17%, and 10%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- OpenSea Monthly NFT Sales Fell Over 60% In Q3
- Celsius Network Co-founder Resigns Amid Bankruptcy Proceedings
- DOGE Explodes 8% Daily on Musk-Twitter News
- Algorand Foundation Announces Its Support for Trust
- Fidelity’s Ethereum Index Fund Raises $5 Million In Sales
- Elon Musk Agrees To Acquire Twitter With Initial $44 Billion To Avoid Disadvantage
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.5278 (-0.90%)
- ETH: $1351.24 (-0.26%)
- BNB: $293.3 (-1.15%)
- XRP: $0.4979 (+3.21%)
- ADA: $0.4305 (-1.17%)
- SOL: $33.89 (-0.67%)
- DOGE: $0.0651 (+0.48%)
- MATIC: $0.8473 (+0.92%)
- DOT: $6.39 (-1.54%)
- SHIB: $0.00001139 (-1.04%)
Top gainers on Binance:
