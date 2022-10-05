Warner Music Group Continues Its Web3 Expansion With New Metaverse Job Posting

Music and entertainment conglomerate Warner Music Group (WMG) is continuing to expand its Web3 strategy, evident in its latest job posting for a senior director for metaverse development.

The role, posted to LinkedIn on Wednesday, calls for someone based in New York to lead its metaverse strategy, including "music entertainment experiences in metaverse and gaming." Specifically, WMG says that metaverse projects will focus on "immersive experiences and strategic content integration." The ideal candidate, according to the listing, is someone with experience working at a game developer, studio or metaverse platform who also has a deep understanding of content licensing and the global digital media landscape.

The new hire will add to WMG's growing portfolio of key roles focused on developing its Web3 ecosystem and metaverse projects. In April, the company brought on Linkin Park co-founder and music tech pioneer Mike Shinoda as its community innovation adviser, where he is helping to "shape the company’s artist-centric approach to Web3." In September, the company appointed Niels Walboomers as president of records and publishing for Benelux (as Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg are collectively known), who said he hoped to "broaden the range of talent we work with even further and be super innovative about we connect them with fans in the web3 era."

WMG has also embraced blockchain-based collaborations with major metaverse platforms and NFT marketplaces. In January, the company announced that it would launch a music-focused theme park on metaverse platform The Sandbox featuring artists like Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Dua Lipa and Cardi B. In February, it announced a partnership with blockchain gaming company Splinterlands to develop play-to-earn games for its roster of artists. The company has also worked on interactive experiences with gaming platform Roblox, digital collectibles platform Blockparty, virtual entertainment provider Wave, avatar technology company Genies and NFT marketplaces OneOf and OpenSea.

Other major entertainment companies are expending their Web3 teams, including Walt Disney (DIS), which posted a job listing last month for a principal counsel specializing in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and decentralized finance (DeFi).