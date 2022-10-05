Second Crypto Group Objects to CFTC's Use of Chat Bot to Serve Legal Papers

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Second Crypto Group Objects to CFTC's Use of Chat Bot to Serve Legal Papers

Nikhilesh De - CFTC
2022-10-05 16:20
The DeFi Education Fund (DEF), a Washington, D.C.-based lobbying group focused on decentralized finance (DeFi) issues, has joined a group of crypto lawyers in arguing that the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) should not be allowed to serve the defendants of a lawsuit merely by posting on a website.
The DEF filed to join the case as a friend of the court on Monday, arguing that the way the CFTC is approaching the question of service "could chill novel and innovative forms of software development." The filing comes just after the LeXpunK Army, a group of lawyers and developers in crypto, filed a similar motion to join the case.
The CFTC asked Judge William Orrick, of the District Court for the Northern District of California, to rule that a forum post and a website help chat bot submission were sufficient to properly serve notice to Ooki DAO and its members that they were the named defendants in an ongoing enforcement action. The judge ruled in the CFTC's favor on Monday, the same day LeXpunK filed its motion to join the case.
At issue is the definition of just who is a member in a DAO.
The CFTC sued Ooki DAO last month on allegations that it was offering margined and leveraged trading products without registering as a futures commission merchant or having a know-your-customer process. The regulator also settled with the DAO's predecessor, bZeroX, and the company's founders, Kyle Kistner and Tom Bean. BZeroX, Bean and Kistner were accused of the same conduct that Ooki DAO allegedly engages in, though the CFTC settled Bean and Kistner's DAO-related charges alongside the bZeroX charges.
The DEF argued in its filing that DAOs are not the same as centralized businesses and should not be treated the same.
"In many cases, DAOs lack any central organization or management, and many DAO token holders often lack coordination or common objectives. As a result, DAOs will often not be 'associations' of any kind, and therefore will not be proper defendants in an enforcement action brought under the Commodity Exchange Act ('CEA'), which requires that a defendant be a 'person' (defined to include 'associations')," the DEF's filing said.
The CFTC should have to prove that Ooki DAO is "an association" before it can serve it.
Beyond that, the CFTC's current effort to serve the DAO is inadequate, the DEF argued.
In a statement shared with CoinDesk, a spokesperson said, "If the CFTC is allowed to proceed in, what we view as, a misguided method of service that deprives the Ooki DAO token holders their right to due process, then it would not just result in a serious misjustice, but also will chill novel innovation and innovative forms of governance and software development in the United States."
View full text