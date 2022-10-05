copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-10-05)
Binance
2022-10-05 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.96T, down by -0.65% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,727 and $20,468 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,991, down by -0.58%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include GMX, NMR, and HNT, up by 21%, 20%, and 9%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- OpenSea Monthly NFT Sales Fell Over 60% In Q3
- Celsius Network Co-founder Resigns Amid Bankruptcy Proceedings
- DOGE Explodes 8% Daily on Musk-Twitter News
- Algorand Foundation Announces Its Support for Trust
- Fidelity’s Ethereum Index Fund Raises $5 Million In Sales
- Elon Musk Agrees To Acquire Twitter With Initial $44 Billion To Avoid Disadvantage
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.514 (-0.64%)
- ETH: $1330.1 (-1.82%)
- BNB: $292.7 (-0.48%)
- XRP: $0.488 (+2.37%)
- ADA: $0.4283 (-0.86%)
- SOL: $33.68 (-1.55%)
- DOGE: $0.06382 (+5.16%)
- MATIC: $0.8458 (+0.73%)
- DOT: $6.33 (-2.16%)
- SHIB: $0.00001132 (+0.80%)
Top gainers on Binance:
