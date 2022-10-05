Web3 Gaming Has a Long Way to Go Before It Becomes Mainstream, Survey Says

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Web3 Gaming Has a Long Way to Go Before It Becomes Mainstream, Survey Says

Sam Reynolds - CoinDesk
2022-10-05 13:00
There’s a lot of money going into Web3 gaming. In the last year, hundreds of millions of dollars have been raised with the intent to deploy them into what the crypto industry views as the future of gaming. But despite the abundance of capital ready to be deployed there’s just one problem: Gamers aren’t interested.
Data from a new survey commissioned by Coda Labs shows that gamers (who they define as those who play video games at least twice a month) are well aware of crypto and gaming — with 89% aware of bitcoin and 51% aware of NFTs — but have largely negative feelings about the asset class. Gamers ranked their feelings toward crypto at 4.5/10, and NFTs at 4.3/10.
As for intent do actually play a Web3 game, the numbers are bleak. The survey’s data shows that only 52% of gamers are familiar with any sort of Web3 gaming term, while only 12% of gamers have tried playing a crypto game.
Gamers cited practical challenges such as lack of familiarity with how Web3 games might work as a reason for not getting involved with them, the survey reported. Of those gamers that are familiar with Web3, they cited concerns over scams and start-up costs as a reason for not playing these games.
But the data also shows that there is a conversion funnel for gamers. Those gamers that eventually try a Web3 game tend to like it, with favorability ratings hitting 7.1/10.
“When regular gamers do give web3 games a go, they tend to feel more positively,” said Şekip Can Gökalp, CEO of Coda Labs, which commissioned the survey.
The survey also noted that in emerging markets the perception of crypto is generally higher with South Africans and Brazilians having a much more positive impression of the asset class than Americans, Brits, or Japanese.

Will AAA-Studios Give NFTs a Chance?

While this survey shows that there is a path — albeit a small one — for crypto and NFTs to become part of the gaming industry, are studios interested in taking a risk on this new gaming paradigm when the first foray into it resulted in a high-profile failure?
Last year Ubisoft launched its first foray into NFTs alongside the game Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, but on-chain data shows that only a few hundred dollars of these tokens were sold and less than 100 transfers took place.
At the time of the launch Ubisoft called Quartz, its NFT platform, “the first building block in our ambitious vision for developing a true metaverse.”
But since then the studio’s enthusiasm for NFTs has been dialed back with its CEO Yves Guillemot saying in a recent interview that its still in “research mode” on the technology.
“We tested a few things recently that are giving us more information on how it can be used and what we should do in the universe of video games. So we are testing ground with some games, and we'll see if they really answer the players' needs,” Guillemot said. “As a company, we went into VR early, into the Wii early – we always try new things. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't work, but it's always to make sure we can bring a new experience to players that will be innovative and interesting.”
Of the two mediums Guillemot listed, VR and the Nintendo Wii, one turned out to be a niche market and the other a major commercial success.
VR started off as “clunky” when it first launched in 2016, and has shown continued growth every year since launch but despite having an install base now in the millions, only 2% of PC gamers have one connected to their computers.
The Wii, on the other hand, was a risky proposition for Nintendo but its motion controller proved to be a crowd pleaser and drove it to be one of the best selling game consoles of all-time.
So the question is will Web3 gaming be a ‘VR’, a ‘Wii’ or something inbetween? As of now the data suggests that its going to struggle to be anything but a niche segment of the gaming market.
View full text