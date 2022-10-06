Hedge Fund Two Sigma to Provide Data to Blockchain Information Network Chainlink

Two Sigma Securities, a quantitative hedge fund with about $60 billion in assets under management, will provide data to popular blockchain information network Chainlink, according to a press release provided to CoinDesk.

Chainlink offers price feeds and other data through its oracle network, which can help Web3 developers get projects off the ground faster. Two Sigma’s market data includes swaps, options and other derivative-related information. The addition comes a week after financial services firm Galaxy Digital joined Chainlink to offer crypto pricing data to blockchains.

“As a market maker and data provider, we believe we can play an important role in helping to cultivate a healthy digital assets ecosystem and we are excited by the value digital assets can bring to the financial marketplace as it evolves,” said Two Sigma Securities CEO Chris Marty in the press release.

Last month, the venture capital arm of Two Sigma committed $400 million to two new funds that would include crypto investments.