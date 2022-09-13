SKALE Network (SKL) Prepares for The Merge with ETH 2.0 Testnet

According to the SKALE Network's official blog, to support the SKALE network and the broader community, SKALE Labs is planning to support The Merge and has no plans to support any forks.

The Merge will make Ethereum more secure, reduce energy usage by 99.9%, and make it easier to implement scaling solutions like SKALE, which will be needed to get billions of consumers onboarded to Web3.

The SKALE community has been preparing for ETH 2.0 for some time, such as operating an ETH 2.0 testnet, both internally with the core team and with external validators. The testing has been running smoothly as they approach the Merge, which is an essential component for future success.

More importantly, the community continues to stay up-to-date on the latest updates to ETH 2.0, and the execution of the planned path to update SKALE validators is ongoing.

SKALE Network will continually ensure the networks are stable and safe to use. Although they don'tNetwork's anticipate any disruptions before and throughout the merger process, they already have resources and strategies to react quickly should there be any issues.