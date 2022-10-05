copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-10-05)
Binance
2022-10-05 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.96T, up by 0.70% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,808 and $20,468 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,138, up by 1.22%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include SANTOS, BTCST, and HNT, up by 16%, 13%, and 9%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- DOGE Explodes 8% Daily on Musk-Twitter News
- Algorand Foundation Announces Its Support for Trust
- Fidelity’s Ethereum Index Fund Raises $5 Million In Sales
- Elon Musk Agrees To Acquire Twitter With Initial $44 Billion To Avoid Disadvantage
- European Securities and Markets Authority Blames Crypto for Financial Instability
- Samsung Launches ‘The House of SAM’ on Decentraland Metaverse
- NFT Weekly Highlights : NFTs Are Changing the Way of Experience Collectibles
- Mastercard Plans To Launch Anti-Crypto Fraud Tool
- Beeple’s Discord URL ‘Hijacked,’ Directing Users to Wallet Drainer
- McDonald’s Starts to Accept Bitcoin and Tether in Swiss Town
- Bankrupt Celsius Network Scheduled an Auction of Assets
- Insights On Blockchain Development In Aviation Business
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.5462 (-3.45%)
- ETH: $1344.53 (-0.31%)
- BNB: $292.8 (+0.86%)
- XRP: $0.48 (+3.90%)
- ADA: $0.4295 (-0.23%)
- SOL: $33.75 (+0.66%)
- DOGE: $0.06449 (+6.67%)
- MATIC: $0.8309 (+0.62%)
- DOT: $6.39 (-0.62%)
- SHIB: $0.00001141 (+1.69%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- SANTOS/BUSD (+16%)
- BTCST/BUSD (+13%)
- HNT/BUSD (+9%)
