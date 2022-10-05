OpenSea NFTs, which were extremely popular in 2021 but have since seen a sharp decline in demand as a result of declining sales volumes, are currently experiencing a challenging time along with the rest of the cryptocurrency market.

Indeed, the sales of NFTs on OpenSea – the largest marketplace for digital collectibles – plummeted in the third quarter of 2022, 60% down compared to the second quarter, according to the data published by market analytics platform Cryptounfolded on October 5.

NFT sales plunge in Q3, down by 60% from Q2 — unfolded. (@cryptounfolded) October 5, 2022

OpenSea Monthly NFT Sales Fell Over 60% In Q3



The data shows that the NFT monthly sales peaked in January 2022, when they exceeded 4 billion, before sharply falling in June and continuing to decline ever after.

Statistics from the second quarter of the year had already decreased by 40%, according to earlier data from August, as interest in digital collectibles waned due to the substantial difficulties the crypto sector was facing. The end of August also brought news that NFT trade volume on OpenSea had fallen to a 1-year low.

Meanwhile, a June poll revealed that the vast majority of consumers, or more than 64%, only bought digital collectibles in order to sell them at a higher price and make money, which may be largely to blame for the declining interest in NFTs.

Only 12.4% of NFT consumers bought them for the purpose of collecting digital art, while a very small number (8.6%) got them to access games and tools. The remaining 14.7% bought them in order to “join a community and flex.”