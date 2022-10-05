1inch Network Announces Its Partnership with NFT Domain Provider Unstoppable Domains

The 1inch Network announced via a Medium post on Tuesday that it has partnered with Unstoppable Domains, an NFT domain name provider and digital identity platform. Thanks to the partnership, 1inch said its wallet users would appreciate a new feature enabling them to enter human-readable domain names when buying or sending crypto assets, enabling them to perform transactions more easily.

The 1inch Network is a DEX aggregator protocol across multiple chains, including Ethereum, BSC, Polygon, Optimism, and Arbitrum.