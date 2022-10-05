ANKR Launches Its Ankr Advanced APIs v1.0

The Ankr team announced via Twitter on Tuesday that it has launched its Ankr Advanced APIs v1.0. The Ankr Advanced APIs v1.0 is a collection of RPC methods that will simplify querying blockchain data across chains and networks. The current APIs include NFT API, Token API, and Query API.

Ankr Network is building a full-stack cloud infrastructure and marketplace for container-based cloud services. Users can now stake FTM tokens on Ankr to earn ANKR tokens.