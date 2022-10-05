copy link
Algorand Foundation Announces Its Support for Trust
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-10-05 07:57
The Algorand Foundation announced via Twitter on Monday that it supports the launch of Trust, a transmedia project featuring a graphic novel, motion comic, and NFT collection.
The Algorand Foundation said TRUST has partnered with blockchain education providers from Kenya, Rwanda, Ghana, Nigeria, and South Africa, as well as several blockchain media outlets. These partnerships have led to overwhelming support from the blockchain community across Africa and globally.
Algorand is an open-source, permissionless, Pure Proof-of-Stake (PPoS) blockchain protocol for “the next generation of financial products.” As such, Algorand ensures "full participation, protection and speed within a truly decentralized network."
