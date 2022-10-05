Mysterious Wallet Transfers 1.06 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Coinbase

In one record transaction, a mysterious wallet transferred $12,156,362 (12.15M) worth of Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Coinbase. The transaction occurred after the price of Shiba Inu retreated from the critical resistance level located at $0.00001157 on the 4-hour chart.

Whale Alert reports that the mysterious wallet had transferred a herculean 1,060,594,914,000 (1.06T) SHIB, worth $12,156,362 ($12.15M) to one of the wallets associated with Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States by trading volume. The mighty transfer was executed in one robust transaction about an hour ago.

The transfer occurred soon after Shiba Inu retreated from the critical resistance level at $0.00001157 on the 4-hour chart. Since September 24th, SHIB has been trading in a sideways pattern within a narrow price range extending from $0.00001077 to $0.00001157.

On October 5th, the most popular canine-themed cryptocurrency experienced a significant surge in its daily trading volume. It registered a two-week high price of $0.00001178 while trying to pierce the key barrier but unfortunately failed to stabilize its value and fell back a little.

At the time of writing, the world’s second-biggest canine-themed cryptocurrency in terms of market cap is flirting with a key resistance level. Shib is trading around $0.00001151, up 2.83% over the last day, with a 24-hour trading volume of $339,434,345 ($339.43M).