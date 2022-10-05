Celer Network Partners with 1kx, Expand to Atpos Ecosystem

The Celer Network announced via Twitter on Monday that it has partnered with 1kx network, an early--stage crypto fund helping founders bootstrap token networks. The partnership is designed to bridge assets to Aptos. Aptos is a safe and scalable layer-1 blockchain. The Celer Network team said Aptos and 1KX are also exploring more tech collaborations around building cross-chain application logics using Celer IM.

Celer Network is an interoperability platform that supports cross-chain fund transfers and generic message passing.