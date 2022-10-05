Pancakeswap Burns 6,780,013 CAKE Tokens This Week

The Pancakeswap team told its community via Twitter on Monday that it has burned 6,780,013 CAKE tokens (worth $31 million) this week. The decentralized exchange generated $565k (124k CAKE tokens) in trading fees for its Swap and Perpetual market and $34k (7k CAKE tokens) from its NFT marketplace. The Predictions and Lottery markets generated 73k CAKE ($332k) and 39k CAKE ($177k), respectively.

PancakeSwap is a BNB Chain-based decentralized exchange (DEX) with an automated market maker (AMM) model for swapping BEP-20 tokens.