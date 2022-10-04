Exchange
Binance US Officially Opens Trading With The Sandbox (SAND)

Foxy - Coincu
2022-10-05 02:31
TheSandbox (SAND) is now available on Binance US. Deposit service is now open, withdrawal services will be activated after trading is active on October 6th.
Binance US will be listing Sandbox (SAND) for trading, the exchange announced today. Deposits are now open for SAND in preparation for SAND/USD and SAND/USDT trading, according to Binance US. Withdrawals will be enabled once trading is live tomorrow.
Virtual world – @TheSandboxGame's $SAND is coming to #BinanceUS!The Sandbox #metaverse allows users to create, share, and monetize their assets and gaming experiences using #NFTs and #SAND, the platform’s utility token.Deposits Now Open.https://t.co/RHwiFE41lz pic.twitter.com/KrNU1HeJSW
— Binance.US (@BinanceUS) October 4, 2022
The Sandbox is best known for its two major mobile successes, The Sandbox (2011) and The Sandbox Evolution (2016), which attracted 40 million downloads on iOS and Android. After the success of the User Generated Content gaming IP model in mobile, Pixowl, who is known as a developer/publisher, decided to create a new revolution by applying it to the blockchain ecosystem. The Sandbox is built to disrupt traditional games at the time by providing creators ownership of their products as NFTs and rewarding them when joining the ecosystem.
Recently, The Sandbox has been active with the announcement of major cooperation projects with HSBC, a British multinational bank to create a virtual stadium and publish rugby missions on the platform. metaverse. Or partnering with AXA Hong Kong, a world-renowned insurance company, makes AXA Hong Kong the first Hong Kong-based insurance company to participate in The Sandbox metaverse.
The price of SAND is up 4.34% in 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.8643.
24h SAND price chart. Source: Coincu.com
