Elon Musk Agrees To Acquire Twitter With Initial $44 Billion To Avoid Disadvantage

Elon Musk proposes to buy Twitter Inc. with an initial price of 54.20 USD/share. For months, Musk has been trying to withdraw the contract he signed in April to acquire Twitter. After a lengthy legal battle between the two sides, the billionaire’s proposal will likely eliminate the need for a court hearing this month.

According to a report from Bloomberg, Elon Musk made a proposal to agree to buy Twitter for the original $44 billion bid in a letter to Twitter on Monday. This is in stark contrast to previous attempts to cancel the acquisition with Twitter.

Elon Musk is proposing to buy Twitter for his original offer price of $54.20 a share https://t.co/eYzEDZJWcn — Bloomberg (@business) October 4, 2022

Twitter also said the intention now is to close the deal at $54.20 per share.

Twitter issued this statement about today's news: We received the letter from the Musk parties which they have filed with the SEC. The intention of the Company is to close the transaction at $54.20 per share. — Twitter Investor Relations (@TwitterIR) October 4, 2022

Arguably the October 3 proposal came as the legal team for Musk felt the judge would not issue a favorable ruling. The billionaire wants to stay immediately in court proceedings in the lawsuit between Twitter and Musk.

“The Musk parties provide this notice without admission of liability and without waiver of or prejudice to any of their rights, including their right to assert the defenses and counterclaims pending in the action,” The letter wrote.

The proposal potentially eliminates the need for a court hearing in the Delaware Chancery Court this month.

Immediately after the announcement, Twitter’s stock price jumped more than 22%, currently trading at $52.

Twitter’s stock price. Source: TradingView