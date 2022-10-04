copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-10-04)
Binance
2022-10-04 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.97T, up by 2.86% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,496 and $20,279 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,231, up by 3.45%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include MOVR, SANTOS, and CVX, up by 24%, 14%, and 9%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- European Securities and Markets Authority Blames Crypto for Financial Instability
- Samsung Launches ‘The House of SAM’ on Decentraland Metaverse
- NFT Weekly Highlights : NFTs Are Changing the Way of Experience Collectibles
- Mastercard Plans To Launch Anti-Crypto Fraud Tool
- Beeple’s Discord URL ‘Hijacked,’ Directing Users to Wallet Drainer
- McDonald’s Starts to Accept Bitcoin and Tether in Swiss Town
- Bankrupt Celsius Network Scheduled an Auction of Assets
- Insights On Blockchain Development In Aviation Business
- Apple CEO Tim Cook Advocates Augmented Reality Over Metaverse
- Binance Labs to Invest in 7 Projects From the MVB Accelerator Program Co-led by BNB Chain
- Binance Opens New Offices In Brazil
- Shiba Inu Reveals “Canyon” Concept Artwork For SHIB Metaverse
- Rare David Bowie NFT Collaboration With FEWOCiOUS Sells for $127,000
- Japanese Government to Include Metaverse and NFTs in Digital Transformation Plan
- Bitcoin Miner Merkle Increases Hashrate by 900% in 8 Months
- Luna Classic, Drops After Underwhelming Binance Burn Mechanism Data
- Court Rules CFTC Legally Served Ooki DAO Through Help Bot
- Azurbala NFT Mint Postponed After Art Goes Viral for Wrong Reasons
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.549 (+4.71%)
- ETH: $1355.13 (+2.72%)
- BNB: $296.6 (+3.63%)
- XRP: $0.4825 (+5.86%)
- ADA: $0.4356 (+1.97%)
- SOL: $34.11 (+3.39%)
- DOGE: $0.06488 (+7.97%)
- MATIC: $0.8396 (+4.61%)
- DOT: $6.5 (+2.52%)
- SHIB: $0.00001151 (+3.79%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- MOVR/BUSD (+24%)
- SANTOS/BUSD (+14%)
- CVX/BUSD (+9%)
