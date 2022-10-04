Binance Market Update (2022-10-04)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.97T, up by 2.86% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,496 and $20,279 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,231, up by 3.45%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include MOVR , SANTOS , and CVX , up by 24%, 14%, and 9%, respectively.

